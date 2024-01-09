UW Cultural Linguistic Services Volunteer Program

media release: The Volunteer Tutoring Program matches UW–Madison employees with volunteer tutors.

Volunteer tutors help UW employees with individual learning goals. For example:

practice English conversation and pronunciation

improve reading and writing skills

understand UW–Madison and U.S. culture

feel comfortable with basic computer skills

Tutors can be UW employees, students, or community members. All tutors receive free online tutor training through ProLiteracy. Tutors are matched with employees based on schedule, location, employee goals, and learning preferences.

An information session will take place on Zoom; RSVP for a link. If you have questions, contact Jzong Thao at 608-263-2217 or jzong.thao@wisc.edu.

I want a tutor

I want to be a tutor