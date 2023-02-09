UW Dance Department

media release: The UW-Madison Dance Department presents Faculty Concert 2023, featuring work from Kate Corby, Li Chiao-Ping, Collette Stewart, Jin-Wen Yu, Chris Walker and guest artist Charles O. Anderson. The concert will take place over two weekends, February 9-11 and February 16-18, 2023 in the H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, at 8 pm Thursday-Friday and 2:30 pm Saturday. $24 for the general public and $18 for students and seniors.

Tickets for events can be purchased in advance online through Campus Arts Ticketing Box Office, by phone at (608) 265-ARTS (265-2787), or in person at 800 Langdon Street. Tickets are for sale at the door, in Lathrop Hall, one hour before the performances. There is reserved seating for all concerts.

Guest artist Charles O. Anderson will set a work on student dancers and teach masterclasses in the department.

ABOUT CHARLES O. ANDERSON

Anderson is Professor and Chair of the Department of Dance at The Ohio State University. He is the artistic director of Charles O. Anderson/dance theatre X, an afro-contemporary dance theatre company, which he founded in Philadelphia in 2003. The company creates and performs “pieces that serve as movement-driven testimonies of lived experience.”

Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Anderson earned his BA in Choreography and Performance from Cornell University and his MFA in Dance from Temple University. He has performed in the companies of Ronald K. Brown, Sean Curran, Mark Dendy and Miguel Gutierrez among others. His work has been presented nationally and internationally and has earned recognition by numerous grants and organizations such as the Pew Fellowship in the Arts, one of “25 to Watch” by Dance Magazine, and one of ‘12 Rising Stars in the Academy” by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education Magazine. Before joining the Ohio State Dance faculty as department chair, he was head of the dance program and an associate professor of African Diaspora Dance Studies at The University of Texas at Austin. Anderson also serves on faculty of the American Dance Festival six week school in Durham, NC.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

This concert is presented and produced by the Dance Department. The Charles O. Anderson residency was made possible with the generous support of the Anonymous Fund.