UW Doctor of Audiology Re-accreditation

media release: UW's Au.D. program is undergoing re-accreditation with a site visit on November 9-11. In accordance with the Council on Academic Accreditation's (CAA) public comment policy and procedures, the CAA is seeking public comments as part of the review of the UW AuD program.

The public meeting will take place November 9, 4-5 PM, Room B62 Goodnight Hall, 1975 Willow Drive, or virtually via zoom.

The standards for CAA's policy on public comment may be accessed on their website at: https://caa.asha.org/programs/call-for-public-comments/

For more information or to get a zoom link to the event please contact Julia Fischer at jfischer@uwsp.edu