UW Jazz Orchestra, Monona Grove High School

Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: The UW Jazz Orchestra workshops and performs music ranging from the classic big band repertoire to contemporary and cutting-edge concert jazz music by today’s leading jazz composers. The Orchestra was founded in 1968 as the Mead Witter School of Music’s first jazz and popular music ensemble by trombone professor Allen Chase. Now under the direction of Dr. Johannes Wallmann, its previous directors have included bassist Richard Davis, saxophonist Les Thimmig, trombonist Claude Cailliet, and trumpeter Jim Doherty.