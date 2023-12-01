UW Jazz Standards Ensemble

UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Performing works by Bill Evans, Brooks Bowman, Joe Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Stanley Turrentine, and Rube Bloom. Calvin Carl, alto saxophone; McGregor Farah, guitar; Alex Feucht, bass; Olivia Flood, drums; Mark Gooden, piano; and Clarice Handoko, vocals.