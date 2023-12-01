UW Jazz Standards Ensemble

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music student recital. Free.

media release: Performing works by Bill Evans, Brooks Bowman, Joe Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Stanley Turrentine, and Rube Bloom. Calvin Carl, alto saxophone; McGregor Farah, guitar; Alex Feucht, bass; Olivia Flood, drums; Mark Gooden, piano; and Clarice Handoko, vocals.

Info

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
608-263-3437
Google Calendar - UW Jazz Standards Ensemble - 2023-12-01 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - UW Jazz Standards Ensemble - 2023-12-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - UW Jazz Standards Ensemble - 2023-12-01 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - UW Jazz Standards Ensemble - 2023-12-01 19:30:00 ical