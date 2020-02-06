UW La Follette School Alumni & Friends Reception

press release: Thursday, February 06, 2020, 05:00pm - 06:30pm, Overture Center for the Arts

The La Follette School's annual Madison Reception offers alumni, students, faculty, friends, and staff the opportunity to network and establish relationships. The reception will feature hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

Questions may be directed to Bridget Pirsch via email (pirsch@lafollette.wisc.edu) or by calling 608-265-2658.