UW-Madison Day at the Capitol

press release: UW-Madison Day at the State Capitol

April 23, 11 AM- 7PM, Park Hotel, 22 S. Carroll St, Madison, WI 53703

Lobbying 101 and Lunch: 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Park Hotel

Alumni Visits at the Capitol, 1:30–4:30 p.m.

Evening Reception, 5:30–7 p.m., Park Hotel

Free and open to the public.

As a public university, the UW’s budget and policies are affected by our government. We need you to be part of the UW’s delegation to the Wisconsin Legislature. Attend UW–Madison Day to meet with your elected officials and their staff members — and tell them why it’s so important to make higher education a priority.

The day will begin with a “Lobbying 101” presentation and complimentary lunch, during which we’ll teach you everything you need to know to be an effective advocate. Then, meet with elected officials and their staff in the afternoon. The day will close with a reception. But you don’t need to be there the entire day to participate — just let us know when you can attend, and we’ll make sure you’re included.

This is an ideal way to speak to your elected officials about important issues facing the UW. Just wear red and white — and show up ready to tell your story about the importance of higher education. It’s your turn to influence the decision makers in Madison. Your story matters!