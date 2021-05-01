ONLINE: UW-Madison Latinx Graduation Celebration

media release: The Latinx Academic Staff Associate (LASA) of UW-Madison, will host the first annual virtual Latinx graduation celebration for UW-Madison undergraduate and graduate Latino/Hispanic/Latinx identifying students on Saturday, May 1st from 11:00AM-12:00PM. The event will be a time to acknowledge the students’ dedication, perseverance, and accomplishments.

There was a need to host a Latinx specific graduation ceremony as 5.4% of UW-Madison’s student body identifies as Latinx, including both undergraduates and graduates/professionals. Historically, there has not been a graduation or celebration honoring the accomplishments of our Latinx scholars at UW-Madison. The Latinx graduation celebration is in partnership with LASA, the Wisconsin Alumni Association, and a grant from the UW Kemper Knapp Bequest.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/720526531956170

Please contact lasawisconsin@gmail.com with questions.