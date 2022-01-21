ONLINE: UW-Madison: What Does Spring Semester Look Like?
media release: Join campus experts for an update on teaching and learning, policies, research, and more.
A panel comprised of UW-Madison experts will answer questions about the spring semester and how the university plans to navigate the continuing COVID-19 situation.
Friday, January 21, Noon – 1 p.m. Watch live on YouTube at https://www.go.wisc.edu/covid-qa
Questions for the Q&A portion can be submitted in advance at https://go.wisc.edu/january21.
This presentation will be captioned and interpreted. A recording will be posted on covidresponse.wisc.edu.
Panelists
Carol Griggs, PhD
Associate Executive Director and Director of Operations, University Health Services
Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD
Associate Dean for Clinical Trials and Professor of Medicine
Ajay Sethi, PhD, MHS
Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences and Faculty Director of the MPH Program
John Zumbrunnen, PhD
Hadley Family Professor for Teaching and Learning Excellence, Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning