ONLINE: UW-Madison: What Does Spring Semester Look Like?

media release: Join campus experts for an update on teaching and learning, policies, research, and more.

A panel comprised of UW-Madison experts will answer questions about the spring semester and how the university plans to navigate the continuing COVID-19 situation.

Friday, January 21, Noon – 1 p.m. Watch live on YouTube at https://www.go.wisc.edu/covid-qa

Questions for the Q&A portion can be submitted in advance at https://go.wisc.edu/january21.

This presentation will be captioned and interpreted. A recording will be posted on covidresponse.wisc.edu.

Panelists

Carol Griggs, PhD

Associate Executive Director and Director of Operations, University Health Services

Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD

Associate Dean for Clinical Trials and Professor of Medicine

Ajay Sethi, PhD, MHS

Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences and Faculty Director of the MPH Program

John Zumbrunnen, PhD

Hadley Family Professor for Teaching and Learning Excellence, Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning