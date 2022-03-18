NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

media release: The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has officially earned a No. 3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and will face No. 14 seed Colgate on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The game is scheduled to tip at 8:50 p.m. CT on TBS.

Session 1, March 18: Purdue vs. Yale (1:00 PM) | Texas vs. Virginia Tech (3:30 PM)

Session 2, March 18: LSU vs. Iowa St. (6:20 PM ET) | Wisconsin vs. Colgate (8:50 PM)

