UW Men's Golf

press release: Wisconsin men’s golf returns to action this fall with five tournaments.

“We will face some tough competition this fall. It’s my goal for us to compete against the best teams in the country every time we tee it up,” said Michael Wilson, Wisconsin’s new men’s golf head coach.

The Badgers start play in-state at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wis., during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-7.

The team returns home Sept. 26-28 to once again host the Badger Invitational at University Ridge in Madison. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID and will be a welcome sight at Wisconsin’s home course.

“I am excited to see how our guys respond to the challenge of a quick start at Erin Hills,” Wilson added. “As always our home event will also bring strong teams from all over the country and we would love to see a large contingent of Badger fans in attendance. We will finish the fall with three events at world-class venues against quality competition. I am really looking forward to getting started with the guys.”

Wisconsin will complete the fall schedule on the road in October with three tournaments.

Northern Illinois hosts the Badgers at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Sugar Grove, Ill., on Oct. 2-4. The next weekend, UW travels to West Lafayette, Indiana for the Purdue Fall Invitational on Oct. 11-12 at Kampen Golf Course and will wrap the autumn competition at the Steelwood Intercollegiate on Oct. 30-31 in Loxley, Alabama at the Steelwood Country Club hosted by South Alabama.