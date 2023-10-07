UW Men's Hockey

vs. Augustana, time TBA, 10/7-8.

media release: New head coach Mike Hastings officially directs the Badgers into their next chapter on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8 against first-year program Augustana at the Kohl Center.

Hastings will look for his first win as a Badger and his 300th career victory as an NCAA head coach when the season starts. The Badgers look to get off to a fast start to the 2023-24 campaign.

UW opens home Big Ten action on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4 against Michigan at the Kohl Center.

Following donor and season ticket sales, remaining home single game tickets will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 12, at 9:00 a.m. The preferred way to order general public single game tickets is online at UWBadgers.com. Orders will also be accepted in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office or by calling 608-262-1440 or 1-800-GO-BADGERS.

Home single game tickets will be sent digitally via mobile ticket delivery. Mobile tickets must be downloaded to your mobile device and must be shown and scanned on your mobile device for entry.

Tickets range from $29 to $18 depending on the opponent.