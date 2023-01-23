UW MLK Symposium

media release: Join the UW-Madison Student Affairs and the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement

for an evening with Benjamin Jealous, a social entrepreneur, changemaker, and former NAACP president. Jealous will reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., through the lens of his work as a civil rights leader, former investigative journalist, and educator.

• This is an in-person event that will also be streamed online.

• The keynote will be followed by a moderated Q&A.

• Those attending the in-person event do not need a ticket; doors to Shannon Hall will open at 5 p.m. for general admission seating.

• Registration is required to watch live online. (Livestream registration will open in January.)

• The livestream will be available to watch during the live event only; it will not be available for on-demand viewing.

• Live captioning and sign language interpreting will be provided for both the in-person and virtual viewing. The venue is ADA-accessible.

About Benjamin Jealous

Benjamin Todd Jealous is a former investigative journalist and Rhodes Scholar who has dedicated his life to bringing people together, building diverse coalitions for change, and holding government leaders accountable to the needs of everyday people.

Jealous was one of the youngest presidents in NAACP history. He has also served as president of the Rosenberg Foundation, founding director of Amnesty International’s U.S. Human Rights Program, and executive director of the National Newspaper Publishers Association — the largest trade association of African-American owned newspapers. In Mississippi, Jealous was editor of the Jackson Advocate newspaper and a NAACP community organizer. He started his career in civil rights at age 18, working in the mailroom of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

About the MLK Symposium

UW–Madison Student Affairs and the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement host the annual MLK Symposium in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The speaker each year is asked to provide their reflections on the legacy of MLK and to discuss how their work or experience connects to this. Recent event speakers have included astronaut Mae Jemison, MD, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones.

