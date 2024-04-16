The UW Now

media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

How AI Can Make Lives Better

Two words dominate nearly every recent industry and news story: artificial intelligence (AI). The field of generative AI has exploded in the last year, raising questions about how it could change our everyday lives.

How is AI already impacting industries behind the scenes? What kind of research is happening at UW-Madison that could create advances — and safeguards — in this area? How much promise does AI hold for making improvements to our quality of life?

On the next UW Now Livestream, leading experts will take a close look at these questions. The discussion will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our featured guests:

Ankur Kothari and Rushabh Parmani — cofounders of Automation Anywhere, a company focused on automation products to make work and life better.

Patrick McDaniel —Tsun-Ming Shih Professor of Computer Sciences in the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences at UW–Madison.