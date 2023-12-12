The UW Now

media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

As another tumultuous year draws to a close, the world is wondering what may come next. How will the economy and financial markets fare, especially in light of ongoing international conflicts and inflationary pressures? What might investor sentiment be following a few years of uncertainty? How might those economic indicators predict what may happen in a presidential election year?

On the next UW Now Livestream, UW experts will discuss their predictions for 2024. The program will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Barry Burden, PhD, is a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He is also the director of the Elections Research Center and the Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics. His research and teaching are focused on American politics, with an emphasis on electoral politics and representation. He is coeditor of “The Measure of American Elections,” author of “Personal Roots of Representation,” and coauthor of “Why Americans Split Their Tickets: Campaigns, Competition, and Divided Government.” Burden has also published articles in the American Political Science Review, the American Journal of Political Science, the British Journal of Political Science, Legislative Studies Quarterly, Political Science Quarterly, and Electoral Studies. Burden is affiliated with the Robert M. La Follette School of Public Affairs, the Center for Demography of Health and Aging, the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, and the Election Administration Project.

Brad Tank is an expert on macroeconomics and monetary policy. He is the chief investment officer and managing director of Neuberger Berman, as well as the global head of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, and Asset Allocation Committees and the Investment Strategy Committee for the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He brings 38 years of industry experience in a variety of executive leadership positions and mutual fund management.