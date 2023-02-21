The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

From Bearcats to Badgers, Luke Fickell has made his reputation as one of the leading football coaches in the country. What inspired him to come to Wisconsin? How have his experiences as a player informed his approach as a coach? How did he transform the University of Cincinnati’s football program — and what are his plans for the Badgers?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with UW–Madison’s new head football coach. The discussion will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our featured guest:

Luke Fickell is UW–Madison’s 31st head football coach. He previously served as head coach for the University of Cincinnati’s football program for six seasons, during which he emerged as one of the nation’s top coaches and positioned Cincinnati football as an elite program capable of consistently contending for championships. Prior to this, Fickell was part of nine Big Ten Conference titles (seven as a coach, two as a player), two national championship squads, and 15 postseason games at Ohio State University, including two College Football Playoff appearances. He graduated from OSU in 1997 with a degree in exercise science.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.