ONLINE: The UW Now

Feb. 23: It’s been just over a year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin — and we’ve recently learned that the U.S. had its steepest single-year decline in life expectancy since World War II. What have we learned about COVID-19 and its impact on the health care system in the past year? As COVID variants surge in areas of the U.S., will vaccines still be effective? What can we expect for the deployment of vaccines in the coming months? When will we be able to safely visit our neighborhood restaurant or sporting event again?

On the next UW Now Livestream, what we know after a year of fighting COVID-19. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

William Hartman, MD, is an assistant professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine and Public Health as well as the medical director of the UW Health Preanesthesia Assessment Clinic. He is also the principal investigator for the UW’s COVID-19 convalescent plasma program. His current research focuses on quick implementation of therapy trial protocols to quickly and safely bring novel treatments from the laboratory to the patient. He is working on three ongoing trials with the Regeneron COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail to be used in infected inpatients and outpatients, as well as noninfected household contacts as a method to prevent the development of the disease.

Nasia Safdar, PhD, is a professor in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health Division of Infectious Diseases, the vice chair for research in the Department of Medicine, and the medical director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics. She leads the department in its mission to reduce and prevent health care–associated infections by identifying, testing, and implementing novel interventions. Because of her work and research in this area, Safdar received a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in 2017, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers beginning their independent careers. In 2014, she received the John Q. Sherman Award for Excellence in Patient Engagement. Safdar is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Society of Internal General Medicine.

Jonathan Temte, PhD, is the associate dean for public health and community engagement at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. As a family medicine physician and a professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, Temte has served as a clinician, teacher, and researcher for 25 years. His research includes investigation of the relationships between communities, primary care, and respiratory viruses. An expert in vaccines and immunization policy, Temte has served on the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, also acting as chair of its Evidence-Based Recommendation Work Group. Temte is chair of the Wisconsin Council on Immunization Practices and serves as medical director for Public Health Madison & Dane County. On the national level, Temte is serving an appointment to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Board of Scientific Counselors.

