The UW Now

Feb. 28: Ukraine — One Year Later

Last week marked one year since the war in Ukraine began. How have Ukraine’s and Russia’s strategies and goals evolved since the initial invasion? How is the war continuing to affect the rest of the world, both economically and politically? Have international sanctions done anything to impact Putin’s agenda? How might the recent addition of Leopard 2 tanks on the Ukrainian side shift their tactics — and Putin’s plans for a spring offensive?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of UW-Madison experts will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The discussion will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our featured guest:

Jim Gingras is a doctoral student studying and researching international relations and alliances. A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and military diplomat, Gingras is particularly interested in the NATO alliance and methods that may improve U.S. and international security policy. His leadership and diplomatic experiences include commanding a squadron and installation in Turkey, serving with foreign allies as the assistant air attaché in London, and leading combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. He has also been an instructor at both the French Air Force and the U.S. Air Force Academies.

Yoshiko Herrera is a professor of political science at UW-Madison. Her research on Russian politics; nationalism, identity, and ethnic politics; political economy and state statistics (national accounts); and international norms has been published by numerous outlets, including Cambridge University Press, Cornell University Press, “Perspectives on Politics,” “Comparative Politics,” “Political Analysis,” “Social Science Quarterly,” “Post-Soviet Affairs,” and others. At UW-Madison, Herrera teaches courses on comparative politics, social identity, and post-communist politics.

Andrew Kydd is a professor of political science at UW-Madison and an affiliate of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia. His research interests center on the game theoretic analysis of international security issues such as proliferation, terrorism, trust, and conflict resolution. He has published articles in the “American Political Science Review,” “International Organization,” “World Politics,” and “International Security,” among other journals. His book, “Trust and Mistrust in International Relations,” was published in 2005 by Princeton University Press and won the 2006 Conflict Processes Best Book Award.