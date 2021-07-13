ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

July 13: From record-breaking temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to tropical storm Elsa in the Northeast, summer is heating up coast to coast like nothing we’ve seen in our lifetimes. Why is this happening now, and how much more of it can we expect? Can we reverse or mitigate these trends — or is it a matter of adapting to them?

On the next edition of The UW Now Livestream series: a discussion about the impact of emerging climate trends. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured Guest:

Jonathan Martin, PhD, is a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences. He is an expert on mid-latitude weather systems, such as snowstorms and severe thunderstorms, and how climate change contributes to these events. He has authored or coauthored more than 40 scientific publications, including the leading undergraduate textbook on atmospheric dynamics, Mid-Latitude Atmospheric Dynamics: A First Course. He is the recipient of the Underkofler Excellence in Teaching Award, the College of Letters & Science Mark Ingraham Distinguished Faculty Award, and the Hamel Faculty Fellow Award.

More info: https://www.allwaysforward.org/uwnow/. A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

WFAA plans to host The UW Now Livestream weekly, featuring UW–Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.