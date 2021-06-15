ONLINE: The UW Now

press release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

In just the past month, there have been multiple high-profile ransomware attacks affecting U.S. supply chains, including fuel pipelines and meat processing facilities. Who carries out cyberattacks like these, and why? What security risks should individuals and organizations be aware of? How might the United States and other nations work together to reduce these risks? Why is it important for organizations to continue to invest in digital transformation amid the rise of cybersecurity threats? What can we all do to keep ourselves safe?

In the next episode of the UW Now Livestream series, experts will discuss modern cybersecurity issues and solutions. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Featured guests:

Ramesh Gupta is the senior vice president and general manager for FireEye Inc.’s network security product portfolio, consisting of web and email protection products based on FireEye’s innovative MVX Dynamic Analysis engine. Prior to joining FireEye, Gupta was the senior vice president of product operations for McAfee’s network security business unit, which included network IPS, network firewall, web protection, email protection, data loss prevention, advanced threat defense, and identity theft protection. He was also the founder, chief technical officer, and vice president of engineering for Intruvert Networks, which was acquired by McAfee in May 2003. Under his leadership, Intruvert Networks designed and developed the award-winning and market leading IntruShield Network IPS, which has been recognized as a leader in the field for 15 consecutive years.

Somesh Jha PhD is the Lubar Professor in the Department of Computer Sciences at UW–Madison, where he teaches Security and Privacy for Data Science and Introduction to Cryptography. His main area of interest is at the intersection of security and formal methods. At present, his work focuses on adversarial machine learning and privacy. He has also been involved in multiple startup companies focused on malware detection and web security, including Novashield and Tala Security.

