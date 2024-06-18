The UW Now

media release: Stream at the WAA YouTube channel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently confirmed a third human case of avian influenza, also known as H5N1 or bird flu, connected to the ongoing outbreak of the virus in dairy cows. What’s the current state of this outbreak across the country and around the world? What does it mean that the virus has spread from birds to cows to humans? And should we be concerned about a new pandemic?

On the next UW Now Livestream, a panel of experts will explore this topic and answer your questions. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Our Guests:

Darlene Konkle ’89, DVM’93, MS’97 — Wisconsin State Veterinarian and former head of the Wisconsin response to avian influenza in 2015

Keith Poulsen ’00, DVM’04, PhD’12 — director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

John Lucey, PhD —director of Center for Dairy Research and professor of food science, Owen R. Fennema Professor in Food Chemistry