UW Odyssey Project: Celebrating 20 Years!

media release: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 5-7 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art, Mead Witter Lobby, 800 University Avenue

Join us in celebrating Odyssey’s 20 years of life-changing impact, and help us look forward toward the future! Enjoy appetizers, drinks, music by Kinfolk (featuring Odyssey alumni), and inspiring remarks from remarkable Odyssey alumni spanning two decades of our program as well as from Odyssey champions such as the Honorable Judge Everett Mitchell. Special thanks to the sponsors who are helping make this event possible, including American Family Insurance, Custer Burish Financial Services, and UW Credit Union.

Additional information: Your $20 registration fee covers food and entertainment. Any additional tax-deductible donation you make before or at the event will support the Odyssey Future Fund to help ensure the long-term sustainability of our programs. A cash bar will also be available (*cash only). Parking: State Street Campus Garage

Questions? Please contact Sarah Lensmire at odysseyproject@dcs.wisc.edu or 608-852-7344.

The Odyssey Project will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.