ONLINE: UW Polish Studies Program Open House

media release: Visit our virtual open house and learn about our current and future Polish language and culture course offerings from our very own Prof. Łukasz Wodzyński, assistant professor of Polish, and Dr. Krzysztof Borowski, Polish lecturer at UW–Madison.

All students interested in the Polish major or taking Polish courses (now or in the future) are welcome! Come anytime between 1 and 3 pm, meet and greet our instructors, ask a question, and get inspired to start a new exciting intellectual adventure of learning about Poland or connecting with your Polish heritage. Questions? Email borowski3@wisc.edu to learn more. See you there / Do zobaczenia!

Friday, 12/11, 1–3 pm, online via Zoom

Link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/95758273994#success

Meeting ID: 957 5827 3994

Passcode: UWPolish