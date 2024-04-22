UW School of Education Dean Finalists

media release: The search for the next dean of the School of Education is currently underway. Read more about the search and position.

The search and screen committee has selected four finalists. Each finalist’s CV will be posted on this page 48 hours in advance of their scheduled public presentation.

Finalists will give their public presentations on the dates and times listed below. The presentations (minus subsequent Q&A) will be video-recorded and made available for review and feedback until 11:00am on Monday, May 6. To access the recordings, individuals will need a campus NetID. If you would like a closed-captioned version of the recordings, please contact Carole Kolb for assistance. If you have trouble viewing the recordings, we recommend trying a different browser.

To provide feedback on one or more of the candidates, please complete this online feedback form by 11:00am on Monday, May 6.

Candidate 1, Monday, April 22, 9:15am-10:15am, Education Building, 159 Wisconsin Idea Room

Candidate 2, Thursday, April 25, 9:15am-10:15am, Education Building, 159 Wisconsin Idea Room

Candidate 3, Monday, April 29, 9:15am-10:15am, Education Building, 159 Wisconsin Idea Room

Candidate 4, Thursday, May 2, 9:15am-10:15am, Education Building, 159 Wisconsin Idea Room

Position Description: View the complete leadership profile and position description.