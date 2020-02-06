UW Swimming & Diving

media release: The Wisconsin men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will compete in three conference meets starting on Jan. 16, the Big Ten Conference announced.

The Badgers open their season on the road in Iowa City, Iowa with a triangular meet on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. against Iowa and Nebraska.

Wisconsin will host two home tri-meets against Minnesota and Purdue (Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m.) and then Northwestern and Illinois (Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.) at the newly-opened Soderholm Family Aquatic Center inside the Nicholas Recreation Center, aka The Nick. This season’s home meets will mark the Badgers’ first competitions in the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center’s state-of-the-art Olympic-sized pool and diving well.

Looking ahead to the post-season, information for the Big Ten Championships will be announced in the near future by the Big Ten Conference office.

The 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held March 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will be held March 24-27 in Iowa City at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Broadcast information for Wisconsin home meets will be announced at a later time. At this time, there will be no fans allowed at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center for home meets. If in-person attendance becomes available for home events, this information will be shared.