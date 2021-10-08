UW Swimming & Diving

media release: The Wisconsin men's and women's swimming and diving teams are inviting fans to the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center for the very first time this Friday. The meet originally scheduled against Green Bay has been canceled and the program will instead host an intrasquad meet at 4 p.m.

The Soderholm Family Aquatic Center held its inaugural meet last year, but due to COVID protocols, fans weren't in attendance. The coaches and athletes are excited to welcome fans into their new home and get the first look at the talent of this year's teams.

