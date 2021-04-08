ONLINE: UW Undergraduate Symposium

media release: The 23rd Annual Undergraduate Symposium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will take place Thursday and Friday, April 8-9, 2021, with presentations taking place from 9 am-3 pm.

The Undergraduate Symposium (UGS) will take place virtually for the second year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All undergraduates (including those graduating in December 2020) are eligible to present.

The annual Undergraduate Symposium showcases undergraduate creativity, achievement, research, service-learning and community-based research from all areas of study at UW–Madison including the humanities, arts, biological sciences, physical sciences, social sciences, and computer data and information sciences.

Open to all undergraduates, the Symposium provides the opportunity for students to present their work in a professional setting. It also provides students with practical experience in public speaking and presentation skills. Additionally, it serves as a forum for other members of the campus and our community to engage in student research.