ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

Online at Blackboard: https://us.bbcollab.com/collab/ui/session/guest/2193320582f94bf29bb64d1dbf2d3e2d

media release: Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

April 7: Natalie Westbrook collages the world around her into vibrant expressions of acrylic, colored pencil, and cut paper shapes. Her inspiration stems directly from life observation, living in the wetlands of Connecticut and traveling across Hawaii. Abstract, yet of the body and nature, her paintings and paper works present a bold take on the interconnectedness within environment, humanity, and the painting process.

Westbrook has exhibited internationally, most recently with her first solo exhibition in Mykonos, Greece with Rarity Gallery. She has also exhibited work with Galleri Golsa, Oslo, Norway; Artformosa, Taipei City, Taiwan; Paris Contemporary Art Show, Paris, France; Robert Miller Gallery, New York; CRUSH Curatorial, New York; Interstate Projects, Brooklyn; the B3 Biennial of the Moving Image in Frankfurt, Germany; and Wonzimer Gallery, Los Angeles, California. The artist’s work is held in private and public collections, including Markel Corporation, Red Bank, New Jersey; Capital One, Richmond, Virginia; and Art Bank Program, US Department of State, Washington, DC; and Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii.

Westbrook received her BFA from The Cooper Union, her MA in Critical and Curatorial Studies from the University of Louisville, and her MFA in Painting and Printmaking from the Yale University School of Art where she received the Robert Schoelkopf Memorial Travel Grant, and the Carol Schlosberg Memorial Prize for Excellence in Painting.

Westbrook is represented by Reynolds Gallery (Richmond, Virginia), and Rarity Gallery (Mykonos, Greece). Westbrook was appointed Lecturer in Painting at Yale University 2010-2019, and currently teaches at Carnegie Mellon University where she lives and works in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. nataliewestbrook.com