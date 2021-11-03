ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

Zoom link here. Or go.wisc.edu/uw-art-talks.

media release: Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Nov. 3: Janet Dees