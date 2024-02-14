Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. Faculty lectures are held every Tuesday and Visiting Artist lectures are held every Wednesday (Elvehjem L160) during the academic year, and are free and open to the public. Online at Zoom: uwmadison.zoom.us/my/artcolloquium

Our graduate students earning their master's degrees will present their interdisciplinary work to the public. Explore their body of art, three-years in the making through the development of a rigorous studio art practice under the supervision of a faculty guidance committee, learning to cultivate professional practices that facilitate a sustainable career in the arts.

Mariah Moneda is an interdisciplinary artist and educator utilizing elements of visual media, sculpture, and performance to investigate the connection between memory and the body’s senses to explore the ontology of food culture and its nuanced relationship to labor, ritual, and community. This combined practice draws on her lived experience as a first-generation, Filipino-American woman reflecting on the pervasive feeling of disconnection with her position in the diaspora and her current community. Through this lens she leans into the experiential—weaving new narratives and inviting the audience to consider process from beginning to end.

Moneda is a recipient of the Ed-GRS Fellowship from the University Wisconsin, Madison, as an MFA candidate and holds her Bachelor of Fine Art from Arizona State University. She is also a Recipient of the Theodora Herfulth Kubly Minority Fellowship in Art from the UW-Madison. She has taught at the San Diego Museum of Photographic Arts as a Youth Educator in Visual Literacy. Moneda has also spoken as a visiting artist at Herberger Institute of Design and Arts, Grossmont Community College, and the School of Human Ecology. Her work has been shown nationally and regionally across the United States and she is currently an instructor on record at UW-Madison and Wheelhouse Studios. mariahmoneda.com

David Raleigh (b. 1989 in Utah, United States; lives and works in Madison, Wisconsin) is a contemporary artist best known for portrait and figurative paintings. Characterized by an expressionistic style, his paintings explore psychological states and mystical phenomena. His paintings depict characters that range from loosely referential self portraits to figures that more universally represent the human condition. With playful color choice and a wry sense of humor, these characters morph, transform, evolve and distort, take on unnatural forms, find themselves in strange predicaments, and engage in mysterious behaviors. davidraleighart.com

Anamika Singh (b. in India, lives and works between New York and Madison) is a visual artist, experimental filmmaker, and designer. Her work examines the ongoing legacies of contested histories and sites. Through video, sculpture, poetry, and writing her practice asks ‘How and why are particular histories of violence rendered familiar or abstract to us? Singh’s work contends with the intersection of carceral structures, museology, and colonial governance to consider how soft power intersects with necro-power. Singh’s most recent research includes histories of migration, monuments of violence, and questions surrounding postcolonial nation-building by tracing cross-continental historical lineages. anamikasingh.info