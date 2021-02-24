ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

Online at Blackboard: https://us.bbcollab.com/collab/ui/session/guest/2193320582f94bf29bb64d1dbf2d3e2d

Feb. 24: Jes Fan is an artist born in Canada and raised in Hong Kong, currently based in Brooklyn. Speculating on the fraught intersection between biology and identity, Fan works with biological substances such that of estrogen, testosterone, melanin or blood, as well as more traditional sculptural materials such as glass, silicone, and resin, to create expanded sculptures that emerge from a haptic inquiry into the concept of otherness, kinship, queerness, and diasporic politics. They navigate the slippery complexities of identity as guided by the signifiers embedded in their mediums.

Fan holds a BFA in Glass from Rhode Island School of Design. jesfan.com