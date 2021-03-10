ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

Online at Blackboard: https://us.bbcollab.com/collab/ui/session/guest/2193320582f94bf29bb64d1dbf2d3e2d

March 10: Zun Lee is an award-winning visual artist, physician and educator born and raised in Germany who currently divides his time between Toronto and Charlotte, North Carolina. Through lens-based storytelling, archival and socially engaged practice, Lee investigates Black everyday life and family spaces as sites of intimacy, belonging and insurgent possibility against cultural displacement and erasure.

Lee has exhibited, spoken and taught at numerous institutions in North America and Europe. His works are widely published and represented in public and private collections around the world. Selected honors and awards include: Guggenheim Fellow (2020), Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Practitioner in Residence (2019), Knight Foundation Grantee (2018), Ontario Arts Council Grantee (2018), Toronto Friends of the Visual Arts Grantee (2016), Magnum Foundation Fellow (2015), Photo District News Photo Annual Winner (2015), LOOK3 Educator (2015), Paris Photo/Aperture Photobook Awards Shortlist (2014), Photo District News’ 30 New and Emerging Photographers to Watch (2014). zunlee.com