ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

March 23: Vivian Chiu

With an aptitude for problem solving and a sensitivity towards materials, Vivian Chiu utilizes continuous deconstruction and reconstruction to create optical sculptures and explore ideas of visibility and perception.

Chiu has attended residencies such as Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, Sculpture Space, Haystack Mountain School, the Anderson Ranch Arts Center and the Center for Art in Wood. She was awarded a 2020 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellowship in Craft/Sculpture and will be a Distinguished Fellow at the Penland School of Crafts in 2022.

Chiu was born in Los Angeles and emigrated to Hong Kong at the age of three. Her interests in creating objects and the visual arts led her to attend the Rhode Island School of Design (BFA ’11 Furniture Design) and Columbia University (MFA ’19 Sculpture). Chiu is currently teaching in the Craft/Material Studies program at Virginia Commonwealth University. vivianchiudesigns.com