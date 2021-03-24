ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

Online at Blackboard: https://us.bbcollab.com/collab/ui/session/guest/2193320582f94bf29bb64d1dbf2d3e2d

media release: Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

March 24: Soomin Ham is a photographer and multimedia artist based in Washington DC area. Using reconstructed compositions, her photography, mixed media, and multimedia installations become a window to collaboration over place and time, life and fading memory, loss and rediscovery.

Ham’s work has been exhibited widely throughout the DC area and Seoul, Korea. She was the 2002 Art and Community Visual Arts Resident at the DCCA in Wilmington, Delaware, and was awarded the 2019-2020 Visual Arts Fellowship from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She is the recipient of DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities Grants, including an Individual Artists Fellowship Grant and Small Projects Grant. Ham received a Bachelor of Music in Orchestral Instrument from Ewha Women’s University in Seoul, Korea and her Master of Art in Photography and Multimedia from New York University/International Center of Photography in New York City. soominham.com