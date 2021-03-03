ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

Online at Blackboard: https://us.bbcollab.com/collab/ui/session/guest/2193320582f94bf29bb64d1dbf2d3e2d

media release: Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

March 3: Peter Burr is an artist from Brooklyn. A master of computer animation with a gift for creating images and environments that hover on the boundary between abstraction and figuration, Burr has devoted himself to exploring the concept of an endlessly mutating labyrinth. His practice often engages with tools of the video game industry in the form of immersive cinematic artworks.

Previously Burr worked under the alias Hooliganship and founded the video label Cartune Xprez through which he produced hundreds of live multimedia exhibitions and touring programs showcasing a multi-generational group of artists at the forefront of experimental animation.

Burr’s practice has been recognized through grants and awards including a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Creative Capital Grant, and a Sundance New Frontier Fellowship. His artwork has been presented internationally by various institutions including Documenta 14, Athens; MoMA PS1, New York; and The Barbican Centre, London. He is currently a visiting artist at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. peterburr.org