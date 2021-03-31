ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

Online at Blackboard: https://us.bbcollab.com/collab/ui/session/guest/2193320582f94bf29bb64d1dbf2d3e2d

March 31: Linn Meyers is an American, Washington, DC-based artist whose paintings, drawings, and site-specific works use repetitive applications of line and color hand-drawn on a variety of surfaces including paper, vellum, mylar, and gallery walls. Each piece begins with a single mark—a line that traces a pre-determined framework of circles, or a simple singular gesture. This first stroke defines the direction in which the entire image will evolve—each line a direct response to the mark made just before. These marks amass to create an image, which is both still and moving, ordered and chaotic, both pointing toward perfection and also wholly imperfect. At the core of the work is the artist’s own relationship to time: learning how to move back and forth between natural time, measured time, and subjective time.

Meyers’ works have been shown in public and private venues, including the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California, the Phillips Collection in Washington, DC, the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Corcoran Museum of Art in Washington, DC, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Drawing Center in New York, the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC, Sandra Gering Inc in New York, Jason Haam in Seoul, South Korea, ParisConcret in France, and the Bowdoin Museum in Brunswick, Maine, among others.

Meyers is the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships, including a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship, the Pollock Krasner Award, a Santo Foundation award, and five DC Commission on the Arts grants. She has been Artist In Residence at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington DC, the Bemis Center in Omaha, Nebraska, the Millay Colony in Austerlitz, New York, the San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art in California, the Ballinglen Arts Foundation in Ireland, and the Tamarind Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Meyers’ work is in public and private collections throughout the US and abroad, including the National Gallery (DC), the Smithsonian American Art Museum, (DC), the Ballycastle Museum of Art (County Mayo, Ireland), the Hirshhorn Museum (DC), the National Museum of Women in the Arts, (DC), the Sheldon Museum of Art (Nebraska), the Huntington Museum of Art (West Virginia), the Phillips Collection (DC), the Academy Art Museum (Maryland), the Hammer Museum (California), the New Britain Museum of American Art (Connecticut), the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, (Maine), the Columbus Museum (Georgia), and the Allentown Art Museum (Pennsylvania).

Meyers holds a BFA from the Cooper Union and an MFA from the California College of the Arts. linnmeyers.com