ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

media release: Discover the latest developments in Fine art, Craft, and Design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors. The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Feb. 3: Yumi Janairo Roth is a Colorado-based visual artist who is known for her discrete objects and site-responsive installations, solo project as well as collaborations that explore ideas of immigration, hybridity, and displacement. In her projects, her objects function as both natives and interlopers to their environments, simultaneously recognizable and unfamiliar to their users.

Roth has exhibited and participated in artist-in-residencies nationally and internationally, including Grand Central Art Center, Santa Ana, California; Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Smack Mellon, and Cuchifritos in New York City; Diverse Works and Lawndale Art Center in Houston; Institute of Contemporary Art, Portland, Maine; Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Consolidated Works, Seattle; Vargas Museum, Metro Manila, Philippines, Ayala Museum, Metro Manila, Philippines; Frankfurter Kunstverein, Germany; Galerie Klatovy Klenová, Czech Republic; and Institute of Art and Design-Pilsen, Czech Republic.

She received a BA in anthropology from Tufts University, a BFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts-Boston and an MFA from the State University of New York-New Paltz. Roth currently lives and works in Boulder, Colorado, where she is a professor of sculpture and post studio practice at the University of Colorado. yumijroth.com