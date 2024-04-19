UW Volleyball

× Expand Wisconsin Athletics The UW Badgers volleyball team.

media release: The Wisconsin volleyball team will play three matches this spring, announced by Head Coach Kelly Sheffield. Of the three matches, the Badgers will host one home match.

All three matches will be in the month of April with the Badgers opening the season with Purdue on April 7 at Lake Central High School in Indiana. First serve between the Badgers and Boilermakers is set for 3 PM central time.

Following the match against Purdue, Wisconsin will host UIC on April 19 at 7 PM as its lone home match, and will round out its schedule against Northern Iowa on April 26 at 6:30 PM CT at Dubuque University.

Ticket Information

All tickets vs Purdue will be available on March 4 at noon CT. To reserve your tickets vs the Boilermakers, CLICK HERE.

No ticket needed for match in the Field House.

Admission is free with a ticket against UNI at Dubuque University. Ticket information to be coming soon. Please follow @BadgerVB for updates on when tickets will be available.