ONLINE: UW Women's Hockey Welcome Home Celebration

× Expand Robert Frank The second-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team claimed its sixth NCAA title on March 20, 2021, with a win over Northeastern.

press release: For the sixth time in school history, the Badgers are National Champions and this is your chance to celebrate with them! Join us in celebrating the Wisconsin women's hockey team on Monday evening with a virtual ceremony streamed free on the Wisconsin Women's Hockey Facebook page.

The program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m CST on Monday, March 22, 2021. A short program will follow their arrival featuring the team and head coach Mark Johnson.

Streaming for this event is free. Please note that no fans will be allowed into the event, but the team looks forward to celebrating in person on a future date.