Vagabond (Sans Toit Ni Loi)

media release: France | 1985 | 35mm | 105 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Agnès Varda

Cast: Sandrine Bonnaire, Macha Méril, Yolande Moreau

The winner of the top prize at the 1985 Venice Film Festival begins with the discovery of the lifeless, frozen body of the young hitchhiker Mona (Bonnaire). Through flashbacks recounted by individuals who crossed paths with her (portrayed predominantly by amateur actors), Varda constructs a fragmented depiction of this mysterious woman, crafting a mosaic-like portrayal that the director playfully referred to as “Rashomona.” Bonnaire’s multi-faceted turn won her several awards, including France’s Cesar, and the Los Film Critics Association prize for Best Actress.

The presentation of a 35mm print, courtesy Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research, will be followed by David Bordwell’s video essay discussing plotting in Vagabond (2019, 15 min.)