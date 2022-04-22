press release: USA | 1983 | 35mm | 95 min.

Director: Martha Coolidge; Cast: Deborah Foreman, Nicolas Cage, Colleen Camp

A pretty and popular California high-schooler (Foreman) finds herself confronted with an impossible decision: her crush (hunky and hilarious Cage in his first leading role) or her clique. The script is outfitted with lines such as, “I like totally don’t love you anymore,” and the light and poppy soundtrack features Modern English, Bananarama, and Men at Work. “This movie is a little treasure, a funny, sexy, appealing story of a Valley Girl's heartbreaking decision: Should she stick with her boring jock boyfriend, or take a chance on a punk from Hollywood?” (Roger Ebert).

