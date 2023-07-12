media release: USA | 1967 | DCP | 123 min.

Director: Mark Robson

Cast: Patty Duke, Sharon Tate, Barbara Parkins

One of the top ten most popular films at the 1967 box office, Valley of the Dolls follows three aspiring actresses as they weather the Tinseltown storm of drink, drugs, infidelity, and professional backstabbing. Seen as an exercise in pure camp by many critics and audiences, this adaptation of Jacqueline Susann’s widely read novel has also been appreciated as as the culmination of decades of worthy Hollywood melodrama traditions, deftly handled by old pro director Robson and a lively cast that also includes soaper veteran Susan Hayward. Support for this screening provided by the Urdang Lab at the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy and the American Institute of the History of Pharmacy.

Take a break from the dog days of summer and enjoy free screenings of great movies every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening from June 28 to August 4. UW Cinematheque's summer season begins with Charlotte Le Bon's evocative Falcon Lake on June 28, followed by David Lynch's Blue Velvet on June 29. Summer selections also include local premieres, another trip to Lynchland by way of the Land of Oz, and a voyage into and beyond the Valley of the Dolls. Plus, a pair of dreamlike contemporary classics from Hungary, two by Federico Fellini starring Alberto Sordi, a Barbara Stanwyck double feature showcase on 35mm, a diptych of NYC bank heist films, and more! All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.