Vengeance is Mine

media release: USA | 1984 | 35mm | 118 min.

Director: Michael Roemer; Cast: Brooke Adams, Trish Van Devere, Jon DeVries

Fleeing an unhappy marriage and returning to her Rhode Island hometown, Jo (Adams) attempts to close old family wounds but winds up entangled in the even messier problems of the equally troubled Donna (Van Devere). Originally shown on PBS, but never released theatrically until 2022, this powerful and quietly observed drama is the work of writer-director Michael Roemer, best known for two other wonderful American independent features, Nothing But a Man (1964) and The Plot Against Harry (1971, but unreleased until 1989). “The rediscovery of a third Roemer feature as good as the others is a cause for celebration, and something of a miracle” (A.S. Hamrah, Screen Slate). A new 35mm print, courtesy of The Film Desk, will be screened.

