Vijay Iyer Trio

media release: In celebration of legendary jazz artist Wayne Shorter, his protégé, Oscar-nominated, five-time GRAMMY-winning jazz trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard takes to the stage to display Shorter’s brilliance through ABSENCE. Shorter’s evolution as an artist is vast & unending. Performing with and composing for Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and Miles Davis Second Great Quintet naturally led to the formation of his own legendary groups—first Weather Report, then his musically unparalleled quartet.

Sure to impress, Terence’s ABSENCE is a collaborative project featuring original works performed by some of the world's greatest jazz musicians and a double-GRAMMY-winning string quartet. As a leading advocate for social justice, inspired by Shorter’s musical story-telling, Blanchard also embeds his philosophy into his eloquent compositions, expressing “You feel the level of intolerance that exists for people who ignore other people’s pain. Musically, I can’t ignore that. I can’t add to that intolerance. Instead I have to help people heal from it.”