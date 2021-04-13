ONLINE: Violence and Anonymity in the Mexican Blogosphere

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events will be virtual (on Zoom) for the 2020-21 school year, and are free and open to the public.

Please register HERE. Once you are registered, you will have access to the Zoom meeting shortly before the presentation begins.

About the presentation: This presentation engages some of the ways in which violence in Mexico has reshaped the Mexican blogosphere. In particular, here I analyze the uses of anonymity in citizen journalism and engage this anonymity from the perspective of foundational ideas about the public sphere and about liberal democratic political discourse.

About the presenter: Hector Amaya is a Professor of Communication and Associate Dean of Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, and Access at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, University of Southern California. He has authored three books and has published dozens of articles on the issues of globalization, Latin American media, comparative media studies, immigration, and Latinx media studies.