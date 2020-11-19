press release: Please join us for the 2020 Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Annual Meeting on November 19th, 2020.

A ‘Virtual Gratitude Garden’ event will begin at 4:00PM with the Annual Meeting beginning immediately following at 4:45PM.

While we haven’t been able to gather as a community within the Garden, we hope this virtual event will reflect the shared spirit of positivity and solidarity we have for this special place during this difficult time. At the end of the day, the physical garden is only as good as the people you have to share it with.

You will be sent a Zoom link to this event after registering.

Please RSVP to recieve your complimentary goodie bag with hot chocolate "bomb" supplies. Contactless pickup is available in the garden on November 18 from 1-3pm.

SCHEDULE: (You may attend some or all and join as you are available...but must be present to win the give away)

- Welcome – Hosted by Geoffrey Sandler of Celebrations Entertainment

- Mary Pinkerton – Board Chair of the Friends of Allen Centennial Garden

- Johanna Oosterwyk - Interim Garden Director

- Hot Cocoa ‘Bomb’ Tutorial - your complimentary chocolate ‘bomb’ supplies will be available for touchless pick-up in the garden, further information provided upon your RSVP. Supplies being provided and assembled by the Volunteer Committee.

- Virtual stroll through the garden (filmed November 3, 2020)

- Jane Wismans - Volunteer Coordinator

- Year-of-Flowers give away

- Annual Meeting Proceedings