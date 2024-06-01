media release: The McPherson Eye Research Institute presents Vision at the Biotech Center, on Saturday, June 1, from 10am to noon, UW Biotechnology Center Auditorium, Room 1111, 425 Henry Mall, Madison 53706.

Park next to the building in Lot 20, 1390 University Avenue, Madison

The evolution of vison is the focus of Emeritus Professor Dick Dubielzig and guest speaker Kelsey Jenkins at this year’s presentations to the general public. Dubielzig, a comparative ocular pathologist, will speak on the evolution of eyes in birds, reptiles and mammals. Then Jenkins, a paleontologist, will explore the fossil evidence of that evolution. It’s a unique opportunity to see Jenkins in transition from her Ph.D. studies at Yale University to her new position at the Smithsonian.

The presentation can also be viewed via Zoom at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/ 95322101134

Meeting ID: 953 2210 1134

After the talks, refreshments will be served on one side of the Biotech Center’s lobby, while the Zoology Museum’s curator, Laura Monaghan, will display a variety of reptile skulls, and area reptile owners will show their live skink and bearded dragon. There will be plenty of hand sanitizer between the animals and the food.

The FREE talks are aimed at adult science lovers with youthful curiosity. Children who have a high interest in reptiles and who also have something to distract them (during the parts over their heads) will also do well. The McPherson Eye Research Institute Outreach Committee has organized this annual event for the past 15 years at various venues including the Henry Vilas Zoo, the UW Arboretum, and the UW School of Veterinary Medicine.

Questions? Contact Jonathan Lang, jonathanlang@wisc.edu