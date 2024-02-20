The Voice of “Nature Poetry”

Room 206

media release: Please join us for a poetry reading and discussion about literature's role in dealing with the global crises that loom over our present and future!

Julia Fiedorczuk is a writer, poet, translator, scholar, and editor. Her creative work has been translated into several languages and includes volumes of poetry, essays, short stories, and novels. She is also an Associate Professor at the Institute of English Studies and a co-founder of the Environmental Studies Center at the University of Warsaw. Her academic publications explore the intersection between aesthetics and environmental studies. They include such titles as The Cyborg in The Garden: An Introduction to Ecocriticism and Ecopoetics: An Ecological Defence of Poetry (written with Gerardo Beltrán).

Fiedorczuk’s latest poetic volume, Psalms (Psalmy, 2017), draws on her reading of the original Biblical Psalms and the climactic, ecological, and geopolitical changes affecting the contemporary world. It received the prestigious Wisława Szymborska Poetry Award in 2018 and came out as part of the Wisconsin Poetry Series (University of Wisconsin Press, 2023).

The event is sponsored by the Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic+ (GNS+), Lapinski Fund, and Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia (CREECA), with additional support from the Polish Cultural Institute, New York.

Psalms, trans. Bill Johnston (Madison: University of Wisconsin Press, 2023): https://uwpress.wisc.edu/books/6259.htm