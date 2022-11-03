press release: Humanities NOW events happen each semester to offer thoughtful perspectives on current issues of our times. Ahead of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release (November 11), we’ll convene an in-person discussion to help prepare people for the film from an intellectual perspective, discussing everything from Wakandan aesthetics and the cultural significance of the film to the comic book tradition and the entertainment industry. We’ll be joined by:

Ainehi Edoro Glines, Assistant Professor of English, UW-Madison

Eric Hoyt, Professor, Department of Communication Arts, and Director of the Media History Digital Library, UW-Madison

Jeramie Winston, Collector of Historical Black Comics

, Collector of Historical Black Comics Ramzi Fawaz, Associate Professor, English, UW-Madison