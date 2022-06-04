media release: Together with the Feast of Crispian organization, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is hosting the event, “Walking with William: A Workshop Connecting Veterans, Their Stories, and Our Community Through the Words of Shakespeare,” on Saturday, June 4 from 10am-5pm.

Veterans and their families are invited to work with trained actors to explore and express their personal stories through the works of Shakespeare. Shakespeare’s stories are often the stories of war, the return from war, the veteran’s struggles to reconnect with civilian life. Using the special techniques Feast of Crispian staff employ to connect veterans with the Shakespearean scenes, they find themselves on a 400-year-old continuum of experience and not alone.

This event is free to veterans and their families and lunch is included, but you must register in advance. Space is limited to 15 people. Register on our website: https://wisvetsmuseum.com/wisvetsevent/walking-with-william-a-workshop-connecting-veterans-their-stories-and-our-community-through-the-words-of-shakespeare/